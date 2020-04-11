Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,855,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 0.85. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

