American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,625. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,570.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 488,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $13,656,848.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

