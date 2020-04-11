Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.24 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $17.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.84 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.72.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,382 shares of company stock worth $8,856,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

