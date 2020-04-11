Analysts Anticipate Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to report sales of $21.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.64 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $28.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $91.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.18 billion to $128.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.81 billion to $130.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after buying an additional 730,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,229,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 15,614,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,980,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

