Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $594.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $623.40 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $577.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.11.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.29. 796,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

