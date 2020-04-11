ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

NLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,854,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,812,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.97.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.47%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

