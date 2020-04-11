AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report sales of $717.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.70 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $744.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 379,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $806,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $107.27. 399,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,234. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

