ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

MT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

