Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

ARD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 105,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,967. The stock has a market cap of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

