Ardor Trading Up 0.8% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex and Poloniex. Ardor has a market capitalization of $33.35 million and $1.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

