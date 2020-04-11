Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 1,532,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,971. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

