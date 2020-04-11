Augur (REP) Price Hits $9.86 on Top Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $108.45 million and approximately $25.56 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $9.86 or 0.00143954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, ABCC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Kraken, BX Thailand, GOPAX, IDEX, Livecoin, Liqui, Zebpay, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, Mercatox, Koinex, Bitsane, BitBay, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bitbns, DragonEX, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Ethfinex, AirSwap, ABCC, Crex24 and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.