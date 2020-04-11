AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AN. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.
NYSE:AN traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 2,372,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,424 shares of company stock worth $19,579,968. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
