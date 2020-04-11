AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. AZZ has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

