B. Riley Cuts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $13.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLNG. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.95.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 2,922,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. FMR LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after acquiring an additional 507,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $5,963,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $4,820,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $4,529,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

