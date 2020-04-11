B. Riley Cuts StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Price Target to $6.00

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $10.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 107,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,243. StarTek has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts expect that StarTek will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 127.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

