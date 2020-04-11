Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on B. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Barnes Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 208,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,917,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.