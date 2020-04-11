BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,126,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $343.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

