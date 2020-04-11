BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $54.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.12. 11,459,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

