BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,054,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

