British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6721 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.