Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

NTRS traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $84.89. 2,148,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

