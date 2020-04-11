Brokerages Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post sales of $308.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.20 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $372.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.99. 219,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,289. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.44. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in Coherent by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

