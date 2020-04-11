BTIG Research Trims Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price to $59.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.86. 470,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

