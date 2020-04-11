California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

NYSE CWT traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 181,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.16. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

