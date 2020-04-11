Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.25.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $262.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.