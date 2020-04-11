Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. 766,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,137. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

