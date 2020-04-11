Campbell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 7.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

INTC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 40,218,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,201,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

