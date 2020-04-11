Campbell Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,159 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,159 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,531,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,044,400. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

