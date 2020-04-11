Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHMI. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 966,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $17.39.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 58.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.