Chevron’s (CVX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a $95.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.31. 17,021,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,342,146. The firm has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 27,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.