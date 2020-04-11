Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $725.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company’s shares have declined sharply over the past three months due to the coronavirus concern. The coronavirus crisis might hurt the company’s performance in the coming quarters. Moreover, high costs and intense competition remain concerns. Of late, estimates for current quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions. However, focus on increasing food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building and strategic initiatives are likely to drive the top line. In an effort to attract more customers, the company launched its loyalty program — Chipotle Rewards — nationwide. For 2020, management expects comps to grow in mid-single digit. It expects to open 150-165 restaurants in 2020.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $727.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $830.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $45.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $771.00. 1,025,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $795.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $217,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $63,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

