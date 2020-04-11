Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Choice Hotels International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

