Citigroup Cuts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $145.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $225.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,920. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average of $205.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.