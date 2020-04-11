Citigroup Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $90.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $146.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BXP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. 1,938,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,226. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.31. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 220,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Boston Properties by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after purchasing an additional 137,926 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.