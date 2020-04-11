Citigroup Lowers Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Price Target to $35.00

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,288. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,959 shares of company stock worth $3,147,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

