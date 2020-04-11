Citigroup Lowers DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $983.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $34,141,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after purchasing an additional 937,426 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 688,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,824,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 415,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $4,251,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

