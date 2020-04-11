Citigroup Lowers Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $98.00

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $133.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.14.

EGP stock traded up $8.19 on Tuesday, hitting $114.73. The company had a trading volume of 253,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,768. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

