Citigroup Trims American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Target Price to $28.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Campus Communities by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 25,808 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

