Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. During the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $10.87 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.04500730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036798 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009656 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

