Color Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $602,727.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $602,727.00 and approximately $34,574.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.17 or 0.03357510 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00791673 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000580 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

