Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Nomura

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target reduced by Nomura from $66.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an average rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.03.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. 4,557,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,461. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after buying an additional 327,894 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Comerica by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,570,000 after acquiring an additional 299,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

