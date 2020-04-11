Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.86 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

