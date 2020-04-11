Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.86 billion.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.94.
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59.
In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
