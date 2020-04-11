Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.08.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.57. 429,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.54.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.