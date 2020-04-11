Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.08.
Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.57. 429,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 62,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
