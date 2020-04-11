Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Mizuho cut shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,285,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,936. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $43,231,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after acquiring an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 579,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Continental Resources by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 526,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 489,142 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

