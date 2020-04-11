CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded CRH from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE CRH traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 973,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.01. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CRH by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

