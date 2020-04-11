Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.89.

CFR opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

