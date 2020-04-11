Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Cfra

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lowered by Cfra from $96.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,914,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $114.14. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $72.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

