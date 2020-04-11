DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $325,419.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.01085869 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00056415 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00280997 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000906 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,533,445 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

