Domani Wealth LLC Has $370,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $274,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 11.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Intel by 20.7% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $57.14. 40,218,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

